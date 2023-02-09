HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Almost all 100 cities under smart cities initiative doing fairly well: Government

The Centre's assertion came in response to a question in Lok Sabha by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who asked about "discrepancies" in the implementation of the projects under the smart city programme.

February 09, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on February 9, 2023.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on February 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The government on February 9 said that almost all 100 cities selected under the smart cities initiative are progressing "fairly well" with some facing a slowdown in work due to COVID-19 and local factors.

The Centre's assertion came in response to a question in Lok Sabha by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who asked about "discrepancies" in the implementation of the projects under the smart city programme.

Mr. Tharoor cited a comparison between Varanasi with Atal Nagar in Chhattisgarh, saying while most projects are complete for the former, only a few had wrapped up for the latter.

In response to the question during Question Hour, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said, "When you read facts and figures, you have to be careful." Sometimes, very little work is left for a project under construction to be completed but till the completion certificate comes, it will be shown as work under progress, Mr. Puri pointed out.

"Almost all 100 cities are doing fairly well. In some due to the COVID-19 period, there was a slowdown, or there were local factors....the State governments also has a role in this (projects)," he said.

Mr. Puri stressed that in places where local MPs and elected representatives take interest, there is a very big difference.

Responding to the claim of "uneven progress", Mr. Puri said, "Varanasi was declared a smart city in September 2016, while Atal Nagar came in round three, much later. So to compare something which is in round one to something which is in round three also requires what I call a statistical hop, step and jump which I think educated members and analysts should try and avoid indulging in."

Hundred smart cities had been selected through four rounds of competition from January 2016 to June 2018. The Ministry had launched the Smart Cities Mission on June 25, 2015.

Related Topics

Lok Sabha / Parliament proceedings / parliament / Uttar Pradesh / Varanasi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.