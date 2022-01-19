National

Air India to reschedule U.S. flights over 5G concerns

Air India operates flights to New York, Newark, Chicago, Washington DC and San Francisco.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Air India’s flights to the U.S. could see some cancellations and rescheduling due to the roll-out of 5G services there, which is likely to cause a major disruption to flights.

“Due to deployment of 5G communications in USA, our operations to USA from India stand curtailed/ revised with change in aircraft type from January 19th, 2022,” Air India posted on Twitter.

Airline officials declined to comment about the number of cancellations likely. One senior official said rescheduling of flights “was a work in progress” and that the problem was a “serious” one.

Last week, U.S. aviation regulator, Federal Aviation Administration, warned that 5G interference could lead to problems with different systems aboard Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, especially at the time of landing.

Telecom service providers in the U.S. are expected to roll out 5G services from Wednesday after being postponed due to concerns over aviation safety.

According to media reports, plane manufacturers Boeing and Airbus have, in a joint letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, warned that 5G could adversely affect the ability of aircraft to operate safely.


