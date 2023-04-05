After India objects to China renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh, Beijing claims 'sovereignty' over region

April 05, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - Beijing [China]

After India outrightly rejected China's attempt to rename places of Arunachal Pradesh, Beijing on April 4 claimed its "sovereignty" over the region.

In a regular press conference, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, "Zangnan (Arunachal Pradesh) is part of China's territory. In accordance with the relevant stipulations of the administration of geographical names of the State Council, competent authorities of the Chinese government have standardised the names of some parts of Zangnan. This is within China's sovereign rights."

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on April 4 asserted that Arunachal Pradesh will always be an integral part of India. Mr. Bagchi issued the statement after China's Ministry of Civil Affairs came up with the names of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh, which it referred to as "Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet.

"In response to media queries regarding China renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh, Arindam Bagchi in a statement said, "We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright."

He further said, "Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality."

U.S. oppose China’s attempts to advance a claim over Indian territory

Meanwhile, United States “strongly oppose” China’s attempts to advance a claim over Indian territory, Arunachal Pradesh by renaming localities, the White House said on Tuesday.” “The United States, as you know, has recognised that territory for a long time and we strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to advance a territory claim by renaming localities. And so, again, this is something that we have long stood by a few things,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.