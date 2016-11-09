Tales with two currency notes

1/17

NOTES FOR SALE: Replicas of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 currency notes kept for sale at a souvenir shop in Kolkata. Photo: Ashoke Chakrabarty

DESTINATION RAILWAYS: A Railway ticketing staff seen accepting 500 rupees notes in New Delhi. Railways and Metro accepted higher denomination notes but faced crunch in dispersing change. Photo : R. V. Moorthy

SELF HELP GROUPS: People exchanging lower denomination currency notes for higher denomination among themselves in Mysuru. Photo: M.A.Sriram

‘USELESS’ GIFTS? Guests attending a wedding at Seetha Ramanjaneya Choultry in Hassan offered Rs.500 and Rs. 1000 currency notes as gifts for bride and bridegroom. Photo: Prakash

WHEN 500 EQUALS TO 400: People exchange Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency outside the RBI office in Hyderabad. They were willing to exchange even for a lesser rate. Photo: G. Ramakrishna

CREDIT WELCOME: This newspaper agent was seen selling newspapers on credit to his hawkers following higher denomination notes ceasing to be legal tender, in New Delhi. Photo: V. Sudershan

SEASONS BUSINESS: A roadside currency exchange vendor counts 10 rupee notes in Kolkata.

‘COOPERATIVE’ BUYING: Auto drivers pool money to beat the currency freeze. Since petrol pumps fill up fuel for Rs. 500 only, auto drivers wait for their peers and fill petrol together. This was shot at a petrol pump on Poonamallee High Road, in Chennai. Photo: R. Ravindran.

NO CHANGE, PLEASE: A fisherman shows his anger against the currency ban at Bunder (Fish Port) as buyers do not have smaller denomination notes. Many fish sellers refused to open their basket in Mangaluru. Photo : H S Manjunath

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: A customer buys milk from Delhi-owned Mothers Dairy outlet by handing over a 500 rupees note in New Delhi.

SORRY, NO CASH: The cash counters at General Post Office in Thiruvananthapuram remained closed as they were yet to receive new currency notes from RBI. Photo: S.Gopakumar

NO GOLD, ONLY CASH: Jewellery shops wore a deserted look in Chandigarh. Photo: Akhilesh Kumar

TOLL WOES: Cars queued up to pass the Worli-Bandra Sea Link as toll plazas had a tough time collecting fee in lower denominations. The NHAI cancelled toll fee till November 11, later in the day. Photo: Vijay Bate

NO RESPITE ON AIR Cabin crew used card machine to collect payment for food and beverage on board flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru. Higher denomination currencies were accepted only for purchasing air tickets across the counter at airports. Photo: Bhagya Prakash K.

NOTE EXCHANGE: A man collects Rs. 100 denomination notes from a woman begging outside the Arulmigu Sugavaneswarar Temple in Salem. Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

GOOD SAMARITAN: N. Ramasubramaniam, a retired engineer from Kerala and his wife were unable to pay for the entrance ticket at the Botanical Garden in Ooty as he had only Rs.500 notes with him. A staff helped the couple by exchanging their 500 rupee notes for lower denomination currency. Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy