Sushma responds to man’s plea for visa to Pak. wife

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday responded to a visa request by an Indian man living in Dubai for his Pakistani wife for treatment of their son in Mumbai.

In a tweet, Yasin said he applied for visa for his Pakistani wife in September to travel to Mumbai for treatment of their son who is special child.

“Where have you applied for Indian visa for your Pakistani wife ? Also pl give details of your child’s treatment in Mumbai ?” Ms. Swaraj tweeted.

Earlier, Yasin tweeted “I am struggling to get medical attendant visa for my wife who is Pakistani, to get treatment for my child in Mumbai.”

Assures man of help

The Minister also assured help when a man named Namuduri Venkata Rao requested her to help him get a visa to visit Ukraine to attend to his son who is admitted in a hospital in that country.

“My son suffering pneumonia coma from 10 days, pls help me provide visa urgently to visit my son in zaprozhye hospital, Ukraine,” tweeted the man to which Ms. Swaraj said her office will contact him. —

