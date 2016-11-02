National

NHRC issues notices to M.P.

The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday issued notices to the authorities in Madhya Pradesh over the gunning down of eight SIMI prisoners who had escaped from the Bhopal Central Jail early on Monday.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports of the encounter near Bhopal, the NHRC issued notices to the Chief Secretary, the Director-General of Police and the Director-General and Inspector-General of Prisons, seeking reports within six weeks.

