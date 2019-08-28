75 medical colleges in three years

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of 75 medical colleges in the next three years with the Centre spending ₹24,375 crore on them.
The colleges would be set up in areas with at least 200-bed district hospital and having no such college. The move would lead to an addition of at least 15,700 MBBS seats.
After a Union Cabinet meeting, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Minister of Information and Broadcasting told the media: “The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs gave its approval for the establishment of 75 additional government medical colleges by 2021-22 attached with existing district/referral hospitals under Phase-III of the ongoing Centrally sponsored scheme.”
He said they would increase the availability of qualified health professionals, improve tertiary care in the government sector, and promote affordable medical education.
Please Email the Editor