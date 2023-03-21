HamberMenu
6.6 magnitude quake in Afghanistan rocks part of Delhi, NCR

Tremors were strong enough in Delhi and some parts of north India to prompt people to rush out of buildings

March 21, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
People rush out of their houses at Khan Market in Delhi, as strong earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of north India on Tuesday.

People rush out of their houses at Khan Market in Delhi, as strong earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of north India on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake centred in Afghanistan rocked many parts of north India at 10: 30 with tremors felt as far as Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage were reported though the tremors were strong enough to prompt people to rush out of their houses.

The National Centre for Seismology reported the location of the quake at a depth of 156 km and centred in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush mountains.

“Though it was of moderate magnitude, the depth of it meant that surface waves from the quake travelled quite far,” M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, told The Hindu. “We don’t expect aftershocks.”

Northern India lies in a zone that is near faultlines and prone to tremors from quakes originating in Central Asia.

