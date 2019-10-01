6 bids for Central Vista, Parliament redevelopment project

Six firms are bidding to be consultants for the architectural and engineering planning for the Centre’s ambitious plan to redevelop the Central Vista and Parliament, and develop a common central secretariat for ministries in the heart of New Delhi.

According to two sources in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, whose Central Public Works Department is carrying out the project, six bids had come in till Monday afternoon – the deadline for the request for proposal (RFP) that was floated on September 2. Indian and international firms were invited to bid for the project, which paves the way for the redevelopment of the existing Parliament building or construction of a brand new and potential demolition of Central government offices to make way for a common secretariat for all ministries and the revamp of the 3-km Central Vista that stretches from Rashtrapati Bhavan till India Gate.

While the government had not spelled out which buildings would be demolished and which would be refurbished, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that Parliament building and North and South Blocks would not be torn down, but could be renovated and/or used for other purposes, like to house museums.

After issuing the RFP on September 2, the CPWD had conducted a pre-bid meeting with potential bidders on September 13, followed by a site visit for interested bidders on September 26. According to a source, eight firms participated in the site visit. Now, another source said, the bids would be evaluated over the next week to 10 days, after which the financial bids would be opened. So far, the government has not publicly shared the estimated cost of the project.

Terming it a “dream” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Puri said a new Parliament would be ready by 2022. Completed in 1927, the Parliament House, according to the RFP document, does not meet current demands in terms of infrastructure. The new Parliament structure would have offices for all MPs, something which is not available to them right now.