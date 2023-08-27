4 Dalit men hung upside down from tree, beaten up in Maharashtra over suspicion of theft

August 27, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Mumbai

Four Dalit men were allegedly hanged upside down from a tree and beaten up with sticks by six persons on suspicion of stealing a goat and some pigeons at a village in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, police said on August 27.

A video of the incident that took place in Haregaon village of Shrirampur taluka surfaced on social media, following which the police on August 26 arrested one person in connection with the attack, while five others are absconding, an officer said.

On August 25, a group of six persons from the village allegedly took four Dalit men, all in their 20s, from their homes, he said.

The victims were hung upside down from a tree and beaten up with sticks over suspicion of stealing a goat and some pigeons, he said.

The accused have been identified as Yuvraj Galande, Manoj Bodake, Pappu Parkhe, Deepak Gaikwad, Durgesh Vaidya and Raju Borage, the official said.

One of the accused allegedly shot the video of the attack, he said.

The injured men were later taken to a nearby hospital, the official said, adding that one of the victims Shubham Magade lodged a complaint with the police.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 364 (kidnapping) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered, he said.

A shutdown was observed in Haregaon village in Shrirampur taluka on August 27 in protest against the incident.

Opposition Congress has termed the incident as a “blot” on humanity and the fallout of “hate” being spread by BJP.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said the incident was a blot on humanity, and demanded that all the accused be arrested immediately and given strict punishment. “Such incidents are a result of hate being spread by BJP for its political gain,” he alleged.

Nationalist Congress Party’s chief spokesman Mahesh Tapase accused the government of failing to protect the self-respect of Dalits.