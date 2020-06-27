3 Khalistan supporters arrested in Delhi

Delhi Police, on Saturday, arrested three alleged supporters of the Khalistan separatist movement, and claimed the accused were planning to execute targeted killings in various northern States.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said the accused have been identified as Mohinder Pal Singh, 29, a resident of Delhi, Gurtej Singh, 41 from Punjab and Lovepreet, 21, from Haryana.

“Police got a tip-off regarding the activities of one Mohinder, a sympathizer of Khalistan Liberation Front, who was planning to commit a terrorist activity in the national capital after which a trap was laid near Hastsal on June 15 and around 9 pm, Mohinder was arrested,” Mr Yadav. said adding that on his instance, Lovepreet was arrested from Kaithal district in Haryana. Later, the duo led police to Mansa in Punjab where Gurtez was arrested.

Three pistols and seven live cartridges were recovered from the men. Three phones with many incriminating videos and photographs related to Khalistani movement were also recovered from them, police said. Police claimed the accused disclosed their links with Khalistan Liberation Force leaders and revealed plans to commit target killings on instructions from Khalistani militants sponsored by Pakistan ISI.