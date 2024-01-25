277 gallantry awards announced ahead of Republic Day

January 25, 2024 09:51 am | Updated 09:54 am IST

President of India Droupadi Murmu has approved 277 gallantry awards on the eve of the 75th Republic Day.

Among the majority of the 277 gallantry awards, 119 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 133 personnel from the Jammu & Kashmir region and 25 personnel from other regions are being awarded for their gallant action.

Out of 277 gallantry medals, 275 awards have been awarded to 72 personnel from J&K Police, 18 personnel from Maharashtra, 26 personnel from Chhattisgarh, 23 personnel from Jharkhand, 15 personnel from Odisha, eight personnel from Delhi, 65 personnel from CRPF, 21 personnel from SSB and the remaining personnel from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.

Among the personnel receiving gallantry medals, two Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) have been awarded to BSF personnel for their outstanding contribution to the prestigious task of peacekeeping as part of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO). The personnel are members of the 15th Congo Contingent of BSF at the Moroccan Rapid Deployment Battalion (MORRDB) Camp at Butembo.

After independence, the first three gallantry awards namely Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra were instituted by the Government of India on January 26, 1950.

Three more gallantry awards, Ashoka Chakra Class-I, Ashoka Chakra Class-II and Ashoka Chakra Class-III were instituted by the Government of India on January 4, 1952. These awards were later renamed Ashoka Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra respectively in January 1967.

These gallantry awards are announced twice a year— first on Republic Day and then on Independence Day.