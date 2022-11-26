  1. EPaper
26/11 attack | Tributes paid to martyrs on 14th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during a 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

November 26, 2022 10:38 am | Updated 12:04 pm IST - Mumbai

A pedestrian walks past a mural of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, killed during the 2008 terror attack on the 14th anniversary

A pedestrian walks past a mural of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, killed during the 2008 terror attack on the 14th anniversary | Photo Credit: AFP

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday paid floral tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who had attacked the metropolis on this day 14 years ago.

They paid tributes at the martyrs' memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai, where Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava, State Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and other officials were present.

Also read | 26/11 anniversary: how The Hindu covered the Mumbai terrorist attack

Family members of the policemen, who lost their lives during the November 2008 attacks, also paid tributes to the martyrs.

United against terror: On UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting in India

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived by sea route and opened fire indiscriminately at people killing 166, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores.

Art students pay tribute to the victims of 26/11 terror attacks, on the eve of the 14th anniversary of the tragedy, in Mumbai, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Art students pay tribute to the victims of 26/11 terror attacks, on the eve of the 14th anniversary of the tragedy, in Mumbai, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Key officers who lost their lives

The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte and Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack.

The attack had begun on 26 November and lasted until 29 November. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, the Nariman House Jewish community centre were some of the places targeted by the terrorists.

In this Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2008 file photo, the armed terrorist Mohammed Ajmal Kasab walks at the Chatrapathi Sivaji Terminal railway station in Mumbai.

In this Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2008 file photo, the armed terrorist Mohammed Ajmal Kasab walks at the Chatrapathi Sivaji Terminal railway station in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: AP

Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

Also read |26/11 Mumbai attacks | Nobody should go through what I went through, says youngest survivor ‘Baby Moshe’

Nation remembers with gratitude: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said the nation remembers with gratitude all those it lost and paid homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

“On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. Nation pays homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,” Ms. Murmu tweeted. 

26/11 planner Sajid Mir was arrested and convicted within weeks
26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Biden admin proposes U.S. court to extradite Tahawwur Rana to India
Mumbai terror attacks / Mumbai / terrorism (crime)

