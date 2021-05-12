237 of 320 ventilators received by Punjab through PM CARES Fund defective

Anaesthetists are not confident of using them even after repairs, says Punjab official

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Punjab, putting its medical infrastructure to test, at least 237 of the 320 ventilators received through the PM CARES Fund at the three government medical colleges are defective and non-functional.

Professional adviser to Punjab’s COVID-19 response and procurement committee, Dr. Raj Bahadur Singh, told The Hindu on Wednesday the government of India has been providing ventilators to States which are allotting them to various medical institutions.

“The medical college in Patiala received 98 ventilators from the PM CARES Fund. Though 48 of them were made functional after repair, they are still not put to use because the anaesthetists are not confident lest they should break down at critical times. Another 50 are non-functional there. The college is using its own 61 ventilators,” he said.

“At the medical college in Amritsar, only 12 of the 109 ventilators provided by the Centre are functional. Similarly, at the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot, 90 of the 113 ventilators are non-functional.

Tremendous pressure

“..as the number of COVID-19 patients is increasing, there is tremendous pressure on the institutions for providing ventilators to critically ill patients. We have been regularly informing the State regarding the malfunctioning and the Health Department has conveyed the same to the government of India in loud and clear words. It is to be inquired whether the other States have received functional ventilators or not from the PM CARES? I believe other States too might be facing a similar situation,” he said.

Mr. Bahadur said it is imperative that the Centre should have provided a long-term annual maintenance contract for these ventilators. “Besides, at least one engineer should be deployed at each medical hospital, where the ventilators have been sent. Also, there should be inventory in abundance. Only then there’s any benefit of these ventilators,” he said.

“Currently, we are working with State-owned resources to fight the pandemic,” he said.