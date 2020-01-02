22 tableaux proposals accepted for R-Day parade

Proposals for tableaux of 16 States, Union Territories and six Ministries and departments have been shortlisted for the Republic Day Parade 2020, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday. Of 56 proposals, 22 were shortlisted after five meetings, the statement said.

The proposals are evaluated in a series of meetings of the Expert Committee comprising eminent persons from various fields, the Ministry said. “The committee examines the proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and its visual impact before making its recommendations.”

Mentioning the specific case of the proposal from West Bengal, the Ministry said it was examined by the committee in two rounds of meetings and was “not taken forward” for further consideration after deliberations in the second meeting. West Bengal tableaux was shortlisted for participation in the Parade 2019.