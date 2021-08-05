2 held, psychotropic drugs seized in Gujarat

Cash suspected from the illegal sale of the narcotics also seized, says NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s zonal office in Gujarat on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly manufacturing and supplying mephedrone (MD) drugs from a manufacturing unit in Vapi town and seized 4.5 kg of the drug and ₹85 lakh unaccounted for cash from the premises.

The NCB Ahmedabad Zone said a raid was conducted at the “clandestine psychotropic drugs manufacturing unit” after watch on the premises for a few days.

The arrested have been identified as Prakash Patel and Sonu Ramniwas who been booked under stringent provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The NCB said Patel was entrusted with the task of manufacturing the drug while Ramniwas was involved in its marketing and supply across the State.

“In an important operation against drug syndicate at Vapi town, which has been going on for the past 20 hours, the NCB has busted a laboratory used for manufacturing and supplying mephedrone drugs to different cities of Gujarat and parts of the country,” the NCB said.

“The NCB officials have arrested two persons red handed while delivery of MD drugs was in process at a residential premises in Vapi,” said SK Mishra, Zonal Director, NCB Ahmedabad.

“From their possession, 4.5 kg MD and the cash were seized. It is suspected that the cash is from the illegal sale of the narcotics. This particular drug commands phenomenal street price and investigation is on,” Mr. Mishra said.