GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

18 Hindu refugees from Pakistan get Indian citizenship at camp in Ahmedabad

With this, a total of 1,167 Hindu refugees from Pakistan residing in Ahmedabad district have so far been granted Indian citizenship

March 17, 2024 09:58 am | Updated 09:58 am IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
A member and activist of left-wing organisations holds a placard during a protest against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A member and activist of left-wing organisations holds a placard during a protest against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). | Photo Credit: AFP

Eighteen Hindu refugees from Pakistan residing in Ahmedabad have been granted Indian citizenship during a camp attended by Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi.

At the camp organised at the District Collector's office on March 16, Mr. Sanghavi conferred Indian citizenship to the 18 persons and urged them to work together to realise the dream of a new India.

"It is expected that all of you will be determined to participate in the development journey of the country," he said, adding the central and state governments were committed to bringing all those who have obtained Indian citizenship to the society's mainstream.

Gazette notifications of 2016 and 2018 empowered the District Collectors of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Kutch in Gujarat to grant Indian citizenship to people of minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, said an official release.

With this, a total of 1,167 Hindu refugees from Pakistan residing in Ahmedabad district have so far been granted Indian citizenship, it said.

Mr. Sanghavi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have made special efforts for the suffering minorities of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh to get Indian citizenship easily and quickly.

On March 11, the Union government announced the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, paving the way for citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

With this, the government aims to start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants— Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians— from the three countries.

Related Topics

Citizenship Amendment Act / Gujarat

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.