Morning Digest: Parliament session may end by mid-next week, Chennai begins IPL 2020 campaign with win over Mumbai, and more

Students who are currently in Class 7 will be the first to write their school-leaving board examinations using a fully transformed examination pattern in 2025-26, according to the Centre’s proposed implementation timelines for the National Education Policy.

Ambati Rayudu smashed a 48-ball 71 to guide Chennai Super Kings to a comprehensive five-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the 13th IPL in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Chasing 163 to win, Rayudu blasted six fours and three sixes in his blitering innings, while Faf du Plessis cracked 58 off 44 balls as CSK romped home with four balls to spare.

The Lok Sabha cleared the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020, here on Saturday, despite strong criticism from the Opposition which said the Bill was aimed at giving an “all clear to the PM CARES Fund”.

All political parties have unanimously agreed to cut short the monsoon session of Parliament that was scheduled to end on October 1, at an emergency business advisory committee meeting called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Two greats, Ricky Ponting and Anil Kumble, will match wits as Shreyas Iyer and K.L. Rahul marshal their resources on field in the clash between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab here on Sunday.

Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday said Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s popularity in India has exceeded the level of fandom even the great Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli enjoy in the cricket-crazy nation.

The government on Saturday introduced three Bills in the Lok Sabha to amalgamate laws on social security, occupational safety and industrial relations, which would, among other changes, allow companies with less than 300 workers to terminate employment without prior approval and provide gig and platform workers social security schemes.

Within hours of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, Washington found itself preparing for an expected and fierce battle on Friday over the timing of a replacement justice for the court, weeks away from the presidential election.

India’s total external debt increased by 2.8% to $558.5 billion at the end of March mainly on account of a rise in commercial borrowings, a Finance Ministry report showed. External debt was $543 billion a year earlier.

As India and China prepare for another round of Corps Commander talks for disengagement and de-escalation along the disputed boundary in Ladakh, the Army is racing to complete advance winter stocking in forward locations and build habitat for the thousands of additional troops deployed in high altitude areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a defence source said.

Video-sharing app TikTok said on Saturday it has already committed to the U.S. government oversight of data security in the country, and that it was ”disappointed” by the Trump administration's decision to ban it from U.S. app stores from Sunday.