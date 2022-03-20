A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands after signing agreements, during the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on March 19, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

India, Japan set investment target of $42 billion in the next five years

India and Japan set an investment target of “five trillion yen” ($42 billion) in the next five years, the leaders announced after a meeting in New Delhi for the 14th annual summit, where several agreements were signed.

Biden, Xi trade warnings on Ukraine, Taiwan

U.S. President Joe Biden warned China’s President Xi Jinping of “consequences” if Beijing decided to provide material support to Russia, as the two leaders spoke in a video call on Friday.

The Chinese leader, for his part, delivered a warning on U.S. support to Taiwan, a point emphasised by the readout of the call released by Beijing late on Friday.

G-23 mull way forward with the Gandhis not ceding leadership

A show of strength and series of meetings later, there seems to be a realisation among a section of G-23 leaders that the Gandhi family won’t concede leadership roles and they may have to negotiate their way back into Congress’ decision-making structure.

Neeraj Chopra hogs the limelight, wins Sportstar of the Year award

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra claimed the coveted ‘Sportstar of the Year (Male)’ award at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards held at The Taj Mahal Palace hotel here on Saturday.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, received the ‘Sportstar of the Year (Female)’ award. Mirabai was unable to attend the event.

Russia fires hypersonic missiles as Ukraine presses for peace deal

Russia on Saturday admitted using advanced hypersonic missiles for the first time in the Ukraine conflict as Kyiv’s embattled leader Volodymyr Zelensky called for urgent peace talks.

Only 17% of proposed accommodation for Kashmiri migrants built so far, show Home Ministry data

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the progress of rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants, including Kashmiri Pandits, during a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday.

Law on rights of foreigners should be non-arbitrary and pass the test of reasonableness

The Union government wants the Supreme Court’s help to frame a law with “long-lasting implications” on the rights of foreigners who violate visa conditions.

The government argues that issuance of visa is a “sovereign function”. There cannot be any remedy in court for a foreigner who breaks visa conditions. The Centre has indicated it wants a law which says that. Moreover, it seems to need the backing of the court too.

Venkaiah Naidu calls for rejecting Macaulay’s education, asks what is wrong with saffron

The government is accused of saffronising education but “what is wrong with saffron”, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu asked on Saturday as he called for total rejection of the Macaulay system of education from the country.

News analysis | New party Revolutionary Goans creates a splash in Goa Assembly election

When 28-year-old Viresh Borkar, the youngest legislator from Goa’s youngest political party, the Revolutionary Goans (RG), reached the Legislative Assembly for his swearing-in earlier this week riding pillion on a motorbike, he signalled a definite change in the tenor of Goan politics.

Security forces have tackled terror threat in J&K, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday said security forces had achieved decisive control over terrorism in the Union Territory, where the dream of Pandit Prem Nath Dogra and Syama Prasad Mukherjee had finally been realised.

Ukraine conflict gives jitters to auto, electronics sectors

The Ukraine-Russia conflict is expected to further impact the already stressed global semiconductor supply as raw material exported from the two countries such as neon gas, chemical C4F6 and palladium are critical for semiconductor manufacturing. This has also put the Indian electronics and automobile manufacturing industry in a wait-and-watch mode.

Oil imports from U.S. to rise amid criticism for Russian purchases

India’s oil imports from the United States will rise by 11% this year, officials said on Saturday, as the severely energy-deficient Asian nation looks to secure supplies from producers around the world, including heavily sanctioned Russia.

Ukraine calls on China to ‘condemn Russian barbarism’

Ukraine on Saturday called on China to join the West in condemning “Russian barbarism”, after the U.S. warned Beijing of consequences if it backed Moscow’s attack on the country.

Adani Group entering country through back door, says Sri Lanka’s Opposition

The Adani Group’s “back door” entry into Sri Lanka’s energy sector disrupts the country’s competitive electricity generation system, the Opposition has said, accusing the Rajapaksa government of “pampering” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “notorious friends”.

How Russia could use bankruptcy law to punish foreign companies

As foreign companies seek to exit Russia over the war in Ukraine, they face the prospect that Russian bankruptcy law could be used to seize assets and even lead to criminal penalties.

‘All England badminton | Lakshya Sen enters final

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen stunned defending champion Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia to reach his maiden final at the All England Championships in Birmingham on Saturday.