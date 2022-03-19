Ukraine calls on China to 'condemn Russian barbarism'

It urges Beijing to take right decision

Ukraine on Saturday called on China to join the West in condemning “Russian barbarism”, after the U.S. warned Beijing of consequences if it backed Moscow’s attack on the country.

“China can be the global security system’s important element if it makes a right decision to support the civilised countries’ coalition and condemn Russian barbarism,” presidential aide Mikhailo Podolyak tweeted.

China has stayed out of the international outcry against Russia’s actions in Ukraine, refusing to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

U.S. President Joe Biden told Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a call on Friday that any backing for Russia in its war in Ukraine would be costly.

Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin met last month at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, shortly before Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.