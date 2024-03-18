March 18, 2024 07:15 am | Updated 07:16 am IST

Infosys, Biocon, JSW Steel, Shahi Exports donated to JD(S) via electoral bonds

On March 17, the Election Commission of India disclosed new documents listing the corporations and individuals who contributed to the Janata Dal (Secular) party in Karnataka before April 12, 2019, via the electoral bond route. The documents reveal that these donors contributed a total of ₹48.75 crore to the party through electoral bonds from March 8, 2018, to April 5, 2019.

Modi can’t win polls without EVMs, ED, CBI: Rahul Gandhi

Launching a fierce criticism against the Narendra Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the battle transcended mere political rivalry, focusing instead on what he termed the encroachment of power, referring to it as “shakti”.

Electoral bonds | Biggest beneficiaries claim inability to reveal donor names

Most large recipients of funding via electoral bonds, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, and the Trinamool Congress have not shared any details about their donors, in submissions made to the Election Commission of India (ECI) under the direction of the Supreme Court in May 2019 and November 2023.

BJP did not maintain names, particulars of electoral bond donors

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in its letter to the Election Commission (EC) sharing other details of the donations received via electoral bonds till September 2023, had not disclosed the names of donors, pointing out that those particulars were not maintained as it was not required under the then existing legal provisions.

Mahadev App case | Former Chhattisgarh CM Baghel says move aimed at influencing Lok Sabha polls

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has been named in a first information report (FIR) registered by the State’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with the alleged Mahadev app online betting scam, officials said on March 17.

Indian Navy’s 40-hour operation | Pirates shot down Navy’s drone, Marine Commandos airdropped

As destroyer INS Kolkata intercepted merchant vessel-turned pirate vessel Ruen in the morning of March 15 and confirmed the presence of armed pirates through a ship-launched drone, the drone was shot down, the Navy said on Sunday, sharing details on the over 40-hour operation that resulted in the surrender of 35 pirates and freeing of 17 crew of the hijacked vessel. An Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 transport aircraft executed a precision airborne drop of two Combat Rubberised Raiding Craft (CRRC) boats in a 10 hour round trip mission to an area 2600 km away from the Indian coast.

In Northeast, only Sikkim parties received funds through electoral bonds

Only two parties from the North-East – both from Sikkim – received funds through the electoral bonds scheme introduced in 2018, two data sets five years apart uploaded by the Election Commission of India (ECI) revealed. According to the data shared by the State Bank of India (SBI) last week, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which ruled the Himalayan State from December 1994 to May 2019, received ₹5.5 crore via bonds between April 2019 and February 2024.

Putin is poised to rule Russia for 6 more years after an election with no other real choices

Russian President Vladimir Putin is poised to extend nearly a quarter century of rule for six more years on Sunday after wrapping up an election that gave voters no real alternatives to an autocrat who has ruthlessly cracked down on dissent.

US military operations across the Sahel are at risk after Niger ends cooperation

The United States scrambled on March 17 to assess the future of its counterterrorism operations in the Sahel after Niger’s junta said it was ending its years-long military cooperation with Washington following a visit by top U.S. officials. The U.S. military has hundreds of troops stationed at a major airbase in northern Niger that deploys flights over the vast Sahel region — south of the Sahara Desert — where jihadi groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group operate.

Israeli PM Netanyahu vows to invade Gaza’s Rafah despite world ‘pressure’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on March 17 to send ground forces into Gaza’s southern Rafah city despite growing international concern over the fate of Palestinian civilians sheltering there. Mr. Netanyahu, whose security and war Cabinets were later due to discuss latest international efforts towards a truce deal, stressed that “no amount of international pressure will stop us from realising all the goals of the war”.

RCB end 16-year wait for title; beat DC by 8 wickets to grab WPL title

A spirited women’s team washed away Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 16 years of hurt and disappointment, landing their maiden title which came through an eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in front of a cheering full house in the Women’s Premier League final here on Sunday.

Ashwin didn’t allow challenges to check his progress: Kumble

Ravichandran Ashwin’s entry into the 500-wicket club has delighted the legendary Anil Kumble who said the off-spinner’s immense success over the last decade stems from his desire to learn and ability to rise above constant challenges. At 516 wickets currently, Ashwin is the second highest wicket-taker in Tests for India behind Kumble (619), and the former India leg-spinner wasn’t one bit surprised.