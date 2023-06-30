June 30, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST

T.N. Governor backtracks on dismissal of Senthilbalaji from Cabinet

In an unprecedented and miscalculated move, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on June 29 evening unilaterally “dismissed with immediate effect” arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers, only to hurriedly backtrack on his decision late in the night.

Sources in Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s office told The Hindu that Mr. Ravi had communicated that his order dismissing Mr. Senthilbalaji was being put on hold with immediate effect. “The Governor said his decision was being kept in abeyance,” a source privy to the development said.

After lull of 16-days, two killed in Manipur as rioters fire at army

At least two men were killed in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district after a gunfight erupted between security forces and armed miscreants who were attacking hill villages, police and army officials said on Thursday. Several others were injured. A defence source said the attack was “premeditated” as they had received inputs on Wednesday night about miscreants planning violence.

The deaths come after a lull of 16-days in violence-hit Manipur. While there were sporadic incidents of arson and vandalism, no killings were reported since June 13.

Parliamentary panel calls representatives of Law Commission, law ministry on UCC

A parliamentary standing committee has called representatives of the Law Commission and the law ministry on July 3 on a recent notice issued by the law panel seeking views of stakeholders on the issue of a uniform civil code.

U.S. Supreme Court strikes down university race-conscious admissions policies

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down race-conscious student admissions programs currently used at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina in a sharp setback to affirmative action policies often used increase the number of Black, Hispanic and other underrepresented minority groups on campuses.

Rahul Gandhi visits and assures help to victims of Manipur violence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday assured all help to the victims of Manipur’s ongoing ethnic violence.

He visited two camps in Churachandpur, one of the worst-hit districts dominated by the Kuki-Zomi tribes, caught in a conflict with the majority Meitei people of the Imphal Valley since May 3.

PM Modi ‘uneasy’ as Opposition plans next meet in Bengaluru on July 13, 14, says Sharad Pawar

Remarking that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “uneasiness” had increased following the June 23 meeting of Opposition parties in Patna, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on June 29 said that the next meeting of Opposition parties would be held in Bengaluru on July 13 and 14.

Appeal court rules U.K. govt’s Rwanda asylum plan unlawful

The Court of Appeal on Thursday ruled that the U.K. government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was unlawful as the African nation could not be considered a safe third country.

Scope for joint sales, patrols through maritime cooperation between India and Philippines

There is lot of scope for expansion of defence cooperation between India and the Philippines, especially in maritime security, including the potential for joint sales as well as joint patrols, diplomatic sources said, as the Philippines Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo held bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar on Thursday. Mr. Manalo is on an official visit in India from June 27 to 30.

Sri Lankan Central Bank moots recast of pension funds, haircut on sovereign bonds

Sri Lanka’s Central Bank has proposed restructuring the beleaguered nation’s debt by recasting the outgo on the country’s pension funds and offering international sovereign bondholders a repayment plan that entails a 30% haircut.

Days after mutiny, Russian Security Council Secretary calls National Security Adviser Ajit Doval

In the first such New Delhi-Moscow contact since the failed mutiny in Russia, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval spoke to his counterpart Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, on June 29. They discussed the developments as well as bilateral and multilateral ties.

“The current issues of Russian-Indian cooperation in the field of security and the prospects for their deepening within the framework of bilateral and multilateral formats were discussed in detail,” the council said.

Neeraj Chopra returns to action in Lausanne Diamond League javelin throw

Returning to action after a one-month injury lay-off, Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will seek his second straight podium finish of the season at the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League in a star-studded field on Friday.