Morning Digest | Army sees itself in the dock over civilian killings in Rajouri; pendency remains hurdle to SC’s role as timely protector of rights, and more

December 18, 2022 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST

Rajouri civilian killings | Army sees itself in the dock as J&K Lt. Governor, BJP demand high-level probe

The Army saw itself in the dock on Saturday over the civilian killings, a day after it claimed that the two youths were killed in militants’ firing outside an Army camp in Rajouri district of Jammu & Kashmir. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as well as BJP State president Ravinder Raina criticised the killings and pressed for a high-level probe.

CBI, Delhi Police, FBI bust ‘tech support’ scam that targeted U.S., Canadian citizens

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Delhi Police have assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in busting a major scam, which duped thousands of the U.S., and Canadian citizens over the past decade on the pretext of providing remote tech-support.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice statement, five men were charged in an indictment and a New Jersey woman pleaded guilty in connection with a trans-national technical support scam that targeted more than 20,000 victims, many of whom were elderly, in the U.S. and Canada

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to finish third in World Cup

Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday to secure a top-three finish in the tournament for the second consecutive edition. Runners-up in 2018, Croatia also came third in the 1998 World Cup, beating the Netherlands 2-1.

Pendency remains hurdle to Supreme Court’s role as timely protector of citizens’ rights

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has said the very purpose of the Supreme Court is to hear every little cry for personal liberty and protection of fundamental rights. But pendency is a perennial drawback that affects the court’s role as the timely protector of citizens’ rights.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has reportedly said the court is bogged down by “frivolous” public interest litigations and bail applications. The “extra burden” has reduced the efficacy of justice administration.

Iran authorities arrest Oscar-winning actor Taraneh Alidoosti

Iranian authorities arrested one of the country’s most famous actors, Taraneh Alidoosti, on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said Saturday. The report by IRNA said Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning movie “The Salesman,” was detained a week after she made a post on Instagram.

Rajasthan: Gehlot defends old pension scheme as a social security measure

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday defended his government’s move to restore the old pension scheme (OPS) for the government employees, saying it was an important social security measure, which would protect the retired officials in their old age. Mr. Gehlot said the employees with the OPS coverage had contributed immensely to the nation’s development.

Properties belonging to LeT ‘commander’, banned Jamaat-e-Islami attached and seized in J&K

The property of an active Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ‘commander’ was attached in Jammu’s Doda, and 11 immovable properties were seized of the now banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in four districts of Kashmir on Saturday. A plot of land belonging to the absconding LeT ‘commander’ Abdul Rashid alias Jhangir from Doda’s Thathri area, was attached in execution of a court order, officials said.

Erdogan says courts will fix any mistakes after Istanbul mayor's sentencing

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that the courts would correct any mistakes in an appeal process after the jailing of Istanbul's Opposition mayor, and in the meantime Turks had no right to ignore legal rulings. In his first direct comments on Wednesday's conviction of Ekrem Imamoglu, Mr. Erdogan said he did not care who is the Opposition candidate in next year's elections.

IMF approves deal with Egypt for $3 billion support package

The International Monetary Fund has approved a deal that will provide a $3 billion support package to cash-strapped Egypt over a period of almost four years, with the agreement expected to draw in an additional $14 billion in financing for the Middle East country.

South Africa vs Australia 1st Test | Head gives Australia edge over South Africa on Day 1

Travis Head defied the hostile pitch conditions to produce a run-a-ball 78 that moved Australia to within seven runs of South Africa’s first innings Saturday, when 15 wickets fell on the opening day of the three-test series.

Head’s unbeaten innings containing 13 boundaries and a six and his 117-run partnership with Steve Smith (38) helped justify Pat Cummins’ gamble to bowl first after winning the toss. It was also pivotal in helping Australia reach 145-5 at stumps on Day 1, trailing South Africa by seven runs with five wickets still in hand.