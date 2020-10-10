Watch | World Food Programme wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

A video on the United Nation's World Food Programme winning the Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize was Friday awarded to the World Food Programme for feeding millions of people from Yemen to North Korea, with the coronavirus pandemic seen pushing millions more into hunger.

The UN’s World Food Programme, delivers food assistance in emergencies, from wars to civil conflicts, natural disasters and famines.

This is the 12th time the Peace Prize has gone to the UN, one of its agencies or personalities — more than any other laureate.