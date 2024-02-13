GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Weimar Triangle’ to join hands against disinformation

The Weimar Triangle consists of Paris, Berlin and Warsaw

February 13, 2024 07:36 am | Updated 07:37 am IST

AFP
French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne, centre, with German and Polish counterparts in Paris on February 12.

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne, centre, with German and Polish counterparts in Paris on February 12. | Photo Credit: AP

Top diplomats of France, Germany and Poland were set on February 12 to launch a joint initiative to fight disinformation attacks.

Paris, Berlin and Warsaw are hoping to ramp up cooperation and reinvigorate the so-called “Weimar Triangle” format initially created in 1991 to enable concerted European action.

The trio will meet at a historic chateau outside Paris as Polish Prime Minister and former EU chief Donald Tusk visits France and Germany on February 12 to tighten Warsaw’s cooperation with Paris and Berlin.

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne will host German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and Radoslaw Sikorski of Poland at the Chateau de La Celle-Saint-Cloud just outside Paris.

Mr. Sejourne said at the weekend that France, Germany and Poland would unveil a new cooperation agreement to combat foreign disinformation operations, particularly those originating in Russia.

The Ministers were expected to also report on Moscow’s new information attacks against the three countries. “Our three countries have been victims of the same destabilisation strategy,” Mr. Sejourne said in an interview with French regional daily Ouest-France published on Saturday.

Kremlin critics say Russia has for years used troll factories and fake news websites to spread disinformation in the West.

