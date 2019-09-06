We meet everyone, Indian Ambassador to U.S. on meeting with Steve Bannon

India’s Ambassador to the U.S. Harsh Vardhan Shringla met with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon at the latter’s house in Washington DC. Their meeting included a discussion on India, Russia, China and domestic politics in the U.S, according to Mr. Shringla.

“He’s someone who has high regard for India and wants to see strong relations [between the U.S. and India],” Mr. Shringla said.

Mr. Shringla’s comments to The Hindu were in the context of a tweet he had written summarising the meeting. “A pleasure to meet the legendary ideology and ‘Dharma’ warrior @StephenBannon, an avid follower of the #Hindu epic the #BhagvadGita,” the tweet, which was subsequently deleted, said.

As a former head of Brietbart, the alt-right news website, and as someone who served in leadership roles at Cambridge Analytica, the data analytics firm involved in a scandal around the unethical harvesting of Facebook profiles, Mr. Bannon is a divisive figure.

Too much was being read into their meeting, Mr. Shringla told The Hindu, adding that some from ‘across the border’ [ an apparent reference to Pakistan] were imparting conspiratorial angles to it. “Don’t look into it as a conspiracy,” Mr. Shringla said. Some websites had linked the meeting to the tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir following India’s August 5 abrogation of Article 370 ( special status for Kashmir).

“We meet everyone from Bernie Sanders to Steve Bannon,”he said, adding that in his role he had to meet people of different ideological views but it did not imply one subscribed to those views.