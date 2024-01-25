GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Why is the Ukraine conflict still going on? What is happening in Gaza?

Watch | Why is the Ukraine conflict still going on? What is happening in Gaza?

With no end in sight in the two conflicts between Israel and Hamas and Russia and Ukraine, a look at the global impact and responses by other world powers

January 25, 2024 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST

Stanly Johny
Stanly Johny

The world witnessed growing security crises involving great powers in 2023. The Ukraine war, which began on February 24, 2022 with Russia’s invasion of its neighbouring country, continued throughout 2023 with little changes on the frontline.

Another major war broke out in West Asia after Hamas’s October 7 crossborder attack that killed at least 1,200 Israelis.

Both wars have been rolled over into 2024, with no end in sight. Let’s take a look at both conflicts and how they are affecting the global order, how other countries have reacted to this, in particular, India.

Read more: What is the global fallout of two warfronts? | Explained

Presentation: Stanly Johny

Production: Shikha Kumari

Video: Thamodharan B.

Graphics: Gautam Doshi

Related stories

Related Topics

The Hindu Explains / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.