A video explaining the reasons why the world’s second longest river in danger

This is the Nile river

The survival of half a billion people depends on this river

But the second-longest river in the world is currently facing grave threats from climate change, pollution, and human exploitation.

Over the past 50 years, its flow has dropped from 3,000 cubic meters per second to 2,830 cubic meters

Even Lake Victoria, which supplies the majority of the water for the Nile, may dry up as a result of drought, evaporation, and slow tilts in the Earth’s axis.