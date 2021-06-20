Watch | Who is Naftali Bennett?

A video on Israel's newly elected Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

On June 13, 49-year-old Naftali Bennett was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Israel. He is the leader of Yamina, a right-wing party in Israel. The party won just seven seats in the March elections. But played an important role in recent political developments.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid party put together a coalition that ended Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year-rule.

The coalition parties have agreed to a rotation of Prime Ministers. Mr. Yair Lapid will replace Mr. Bennett as PM after two years if the government survives till then.