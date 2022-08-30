Watch | Pakistan suffers worst flooding in decades 

A video on the floods in Pakistan

A video on the floods in Pakistan

Did you know that in August, Pakistan has already seen a 241% increase in rainfall?

That’s right. What began as an unusually wet monsoon in July turned into a catastrophe the following month

The country normally receives an average of 48 mm of rain in the month of August. This year, it shot up to nearly 167 mm

Flash flooding from the heavy rains has washed away villages and crops.

Reports say about 110 of the 150 districts in the country are affected.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority says that the floods have killed over 1000 people and left at least 30 million without shelter.

And the government has declared a national emergency.