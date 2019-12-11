Watch: Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo opt for Indian attire at Nobel Prize ceremony

Indian-American economist Abhijit Banerjee and French-American economist Esther Duflo accepted their joint Economics Nobel Prize 2019 for their “experimental approach to alleviating global poverty” on Tuesday in Sweden, along with their American co-winner Michael Kremer.

Watch Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer receive their medals and diplomas at the #NobelPrize award ceremony today. Congratulations!



They were awarded the 2019 Prize in Economic Sciences “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.” pic.twitter.com/c3ltP7EXcF — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) December 10, 2019

The two economists, both affiliated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, accepted their medal and diploma from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. Dr. Banerjee was dressed in a white dhoti with a gold border, draped in Bengali style, a cream colour kurta and a dapper bandhgala black jacket, while Dr. Duflo opted for a simple two-tone sari, complete with a red bindi.

Dr. Kremer, who is with the Harvard University, too accepted his award. The three will equally share the prize money of 9 million Swedish krona (about $916,798, or ₹6.53 crore).

Dr. Banerjee and Dr. Duflo, who are married to each other, have had a long history of conducting research together, often collaborating with Dr. Kremer as well.