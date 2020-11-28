International

U.S. advisory panel to meet on COVID-19 vaccine allocation

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A panel of U.S. advisers will meet on Tuesday to vote on how scarce, initial supplies of a COVID-19 vaccine will be given out once one has been approved.

Experts have proposed giving the vaccine to health workers first. High priority also may be given to workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people aged 65 and older.

Tuesday’s meeting is for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group established by the by the CDC. The panel of experts recommends who to vaccinate and when — advice the government almost always follows.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have asked the FDA to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Moderna Inc. is expected to also seek emergency use of its vaccine soon.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2020 6:15:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/us-advisory-panel-to-meet-on-covid-19-vaccine-allocation/article33198331.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY