UN atomic chief Rafael Grossi urges Iran to take ‘concrete’ steps for cooperation

IAEA Rafael Grossi said he had proposed in talks with Iranian officials that they “focus on the very concrete, very practical and tangible measures that can be implemented in order to accelerate” cooperation.

May 08, 2024 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Isfahan

AFP
Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi shake hands after a joint press conference in Isfahan, Iran, May 7, 2024.

Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi shake hands after a joint press conference in Isfahan, Iran, May 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi, visiting Iran on Tuesday, urged the country to adopt “concrete” measures to bolster cooperation on its nuclear programme and address the international community’s concerns.

At a news conference in the city of Isfahan, Mr. Grossi said he had proposed in talks with Iranian officials that they “focus on the very concrete, very practical and tangible measures that can be implemented in order to accelerate” cooperation.

The International Atomic Energy Agency director-general held talks with senior Iranian officials including Atomic Energy Organization’s head Mohammad Eslami.

Settling differences

Mr. Grossi insisted on the need to “settle differences” on the nuclear issue while West Asia was going through “difficult times”, particularly with the war between Israel and the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. “Sometimes, political conditions pose obstacles to full-fledged cooperation” between Iran and the international community, he said.

To overcome these obstacles, he said, “we need to come up with concrete steps that are going to be helpful in bringing us closer to these solutions that we all need”.

Mr. Grossi said a March 2023 deal with Iran was “still valid” but required more “substance”.

The agreement was reached during Mr. Grossi’s last visit to Iran and outlined basic cooperation measures including on safeguards and monitoring.

Iran / nuclear policy

