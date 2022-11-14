  1. EPaper
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives in Bali for G20 Summit

PM Modi is also set to leave for Bali to attend the G20 Summit in Indonesia

November 14, 2022 06:15 am | Updated 06:15 am IST

Reuters
Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets with the media aboard a plane on his way to the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on November 13, 2022.

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets with the media aboard a plane on his way to the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on November 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived at the G20 Summit in Indonesia, the Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement late Sunday.

Mr. Sunak is expected to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the summit, the statement said.

