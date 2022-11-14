U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives in Bali for G20 Summit

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived at the G20 Summit in Indonesia, the Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement late Sunday.
Mr. Sunak is expected to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the summit, the statement said.
November 14, 2022 06:15 am | Updated 06:15 am IST
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived at the G20 Summit in Indonesia, the Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement late Sunday.
Mr. Sunak is expected to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the summit, the statement said.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE