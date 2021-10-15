International

U.K. Conservative lawmaker David Amess stabbed while meeting constituents

Twitter image of Conservative lawmaker David Amess.  

Police have been called to an incident in eastern England amid reports a lawmaker has been stabbed during a meeting with constituents.

Sky News said Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, a seaside town east of London.

Mr. Amess’ London office confirmed Friday that police and ambulance had been called but had no other details.

Mr. Amess has been a member of Parliament for Leigh-on-Sea since 1997, but has been a lawmaker since 1983.

Violence against British politicians is rare, but in June 2016 Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was stabbed and shot to death in her northern England constituency.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2021 6:36:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/uk-conservative-lawmaker-david-amess-stabbed-while-meeting-constituents/article37007065.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY