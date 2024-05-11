GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trump campaign considering Nikki Haley as running mate: report

Trump could pick Haley if he were convinced she could help him win the presidency, Axios reported

Published - May 11, 2024 06:32 pm IST - May 11

Reuters
Nikki Haley was South Carolina’s governor from 2011 to 2017 and served under the Trump administration as the country’s ambassador. File

Nikki Haley was South Carolina’s governor from 2011 to 2017 and served under the Trump administration as the country’s ambassador. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is under active consideration by Donald Trump's campaign to be his running mate, news site Axios reported on May 11, citing unidentified people familiar with the situation.

Mr. Trump could pick Ms. Haley if he were convinced she could help him win the presidency, avoid a potential prison sentence and cover tens of millions in legal bills if he loses, the report said.

Ms. Haley ended her log-shot challenge to Republican presidential frontrunner Mr. Trump in March. She said it was likely Mr. Trump — who repeatedly belittled her candidacy — would be the Republican nominee but did not endorse him.

Ms. Haley was South Carolina’s governor from 2011 to 2017 and served under the Trump administration as the country’s ambassador to the United Nations from January 2017 to December 2018.

