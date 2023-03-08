HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The flowers of war: Ukraine smith turns guns, ammo into art

A blacksmith in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk is practically beating swords into ploughshares, and turning one man’s trash into treasures. Viktor Petrovich Mikhalev takes weapons and ammunition and produces what he calls the flowers of war.

March 08, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

AP

Mikhalev, who trained as a welder, lives and works in a house whose fence and door are decorated with forged flowers and grapes.

He began the project when a friend brought him broken machine guns. A month later, he exhibited his war art in a Donetsk museum. Since then, he’s constantly been making what he calls “flowers of war.” In addition, he constructs stands for writing pens from parts of a grenade launcher and a cartridge case.

Photo: AP

Mikhalev constantly has been making what he calls “flowers of war.”

Photo: AP

The smell of iron and paint permeates the workshop, also decorated from floor to ceiling with dozens of religious icons.

Photo: AP

In his workshop are piles of half-burnt machine guns and shells from the war’s front line. Friends and acquaintances bring them as raw material for his art.

Photo: AP

Mikhalev makes the art as a keepsake, a souvenir of the war in eastern Ukraine.

Photo: AP

“Real flowers will not last long, and my roses will become a reminder for a long memory,” the blacksmith says.

Photo: AP

He began the project when a friend brought him broken machine guns.

Related Topics

Ukraine / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / arts (general) / Offbeat

Top News Today

1 / 6
Mikhalev constantly has been making what he calls “flowers of war.”
Photo: AP

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.