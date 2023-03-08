The flowers of war: Ukraine smith turns guns, ammo into art

March 08, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

Mikhalev, who trained as a welder, lives and works in a house whose fence and door are decorated with forged flowers and grapes.

He began the project when a friend brought him broken machine guns. A month later, he exhibited his war art in a Donetsk museum. Since then, he’s constantly been making what he calls “flowers of war.” In addition, he constructs stands for writing pens from parts of a grenade launcher and a cartridge case.

The smell of iron and paint permeates the workshop, also decorated from floor to ceiling with dozens of religious icons.

In his workshop are piles of half-burnt machine guns and shells from the war’s front line. Friends and acquaintances bring them as raw material for his art.

Mikhalev makes the art as a keepsake, a souvenir of the war in eastern Ukraine.

“Real flowers will not last long, and my roses will become a reminder for a long memory,” the blacksmith says.