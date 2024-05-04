GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Sri Lanka, Japan agree to resume stalled projects such as light rail

The two nations announced the agreement during a visit to the South Asian island nation by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa

May 04, 2024 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - COLOMBO

Reuters
Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry (R) shakes hands with Japan’s foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa after a joint press conference in Colombo on May 4, 2024.

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry (R) shakes hands with Japan’s foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa after a joint press conference in Colombo on May 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka and Japan agreed on Saturday to work to resume stalled bilateral projects including a $1.5 billion Japan-funded light rail project.

The two nations announced the agreement during a visit to the South Asian island nation by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.

Sri Lanka pulled out of the rail project in 2020, leading to a cooling of relations, when it was moving closer to China under the then-president, followed by a financial crisis.

The Sri Lankan cabinet in July gave approval for President Ranil Wickremesinghe to decide on the appropriate time frame to reactivate the projects with Japan.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka / Japan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.