3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern

A shooting at a tavern in Wisconsin killed three people and seriously injured two others, a sheriff's department official said.

The shooting happened early Sunday at Somers House Tavern in the Village of Somers, Kenosha County Sgt. David Wright said.

The suspected shooter was not immediately captured. Wright said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted and isolated incident,” and authorities don't believe the general public is in danger.

Officials were still working to determine the identities of the people who died. The two people who were wounded were taken to area hospitals, Mr. Wright said.

The road leading up to the tavern was closed early Sunday while officials were investigating.

