International

S. Korea: third wave being contained

A South Korean health official said on Sunday that a third wave of the novel coronavirus is being contained, as it reported the lowest number of new infections in nearly four weeks with the help of tougher restrictions during the New Year holiday season.

New cases for Saturday numbered 657, much lower than 824 the day before.

“The latest third wave of coronavirus spread is being contained... ,” Sohn Young-rae, a senior health official, told a briefing.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2021 2:58:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/s-korea-third-wave-being-contained/article33487833.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY