S. Korea: third wave being contained

A South Korean health official said on Sunday that a third wave of the novel coronavirus is being contained, as it reported the lowest number of new infections in nearly four weeks with the help of tougher restrictions during the New Year holiday season.

New cases for Saturday numbered 657, much lower than 824 the day before.

“The latest third wave of coronavirus spread is being contained... ,” Sohn Young-rae, a senior health official, told a briefing.