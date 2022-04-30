Russia-Ukraine crisis updates | Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

A local resident walks past a destroyed building in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People’s Republic, eastern Ukraine, Friday, April 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

The U.S. does not believe that the recent escalation observed in Kremlin’s statements will lead to the usage of nuclear weapons.

Russia struck targets all over Ukraine on Thursday, including the attack on Kyiv that struck a residential high-rise and another building and wounded 10 people, including at least one who lost a leg, according to Ukraine’s emergency services.

Russia said on Friday that its forces had destroyed the production facilities of a space-rocket plant in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv with high precision long-range missiles.

The U.S. House gave final passage Thursday to legislation that would streamline a World War II-era military lend-lease program to more quickly provide Ukraine and other Eastern European countries with American equipment to fight the Russian invasion.

KYIV

Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east

Ukrainian forces fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east, where the Kremlin is seeking to capture the country’s industrial Donbas region, and a senior U.S. defense official said Moscow's offensive is going much slower than planned.

While artillery fire, sirens and explosions were heard Friday in some cities, the United Nations sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol, where the mayor said the situation inside the steel plant that has become the southern port city’s last stronghold is dire. - PTI

WARSAW

War has shown Zelenskyy’s true qualities to all, says wife Olena

Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, says the war with Russia has not changed her husband but only revealed to the world his determination to prevail and the fact that he is a man you can rely on.

Ms Zelenska, in an interview published Friday in the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, also said she has not seen her husband, 44-year-old Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy, since Russia invaded Ukraine. - AP

KYIV

Russia ‘strikes’ Kyiv during UN chief’s visit

Russia confirmed on Friday it carried out an air strike on Kyiv during a visit by the UN chief, the first such attack on the Ukrainian capital in nearly two weeks and one that killed a journalist.

Vera Gyrych, a producer for the U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, died when a Russian missile slammed into the house where she lived in Kyiv, the media group said.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said it had deployed “high-precision, long-range air-based weapons” that it added “have destroyed the production buildings of the Artyom missile and space enterprise in Kyiv”.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strikes, which immediately followed his talks with Antonio Guterres, were an attempt by Russia “to humiliate the UN and everything that the organisation represents”. - AFP

NEW DELHI

Nationalism returning to Europe, warns EU’s longest serving foreign minister

Mr. Asselborn is surprised by the turn of events in Ukraine after the Russian invasion. “I never expected this from Russia. There was a certain amount of trust in Russia in a lot of European countries,” he said during an exclusive interview with The Hindu.