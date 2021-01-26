International

Russia lifts travel ban for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar

A medical specialist is seen at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from COVID-19, in Moscow, Russia, January 20, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russia lifted a travel ban for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar that was imposed last year to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Russian governments aid on January 25.

It said the citizens of these countries would be able to travel to Russia by air. Russians would also be allowed to fly to these countries.

Russia had initially introduced the travel restrictions on March 16, 2020 to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading.

The country registered fewer than 20,000 new COVID-19 daily cases for the first time since November 11, its coronavirus crisis response centre said on January 25.

