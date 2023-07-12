HamberMenu
Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv 2nd night in row

"The air raid alert is on! Air defence systems engaged in the region on approach to Kyiv," Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration for the Ukrainian capital said on the Telegram messaging app

July 12, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - KYIV

Reuters
A crater left by remains of a shot down suicide drone, which local authorities consider to be Iranian made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-131/136, is seen amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv Region, Ukraine July 11, 2023. File.

A crater left by remains of a shot down suicide drone, which local authorities consider to be Iranian made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-131/136, is seen amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv Region, Ukraine July 11, 2023. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russia launched a wave of drone attacks on Kyiv and its region a second night in row, with air defence systems engaged in repelling the strike, a Ukraine military official said.

"The air raid alert is on! Air defence systems engaged in the region on approach to Kyiv," Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration for the Ukrainian capital said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Kyiv military administration urged on its Telegram channel that people stay in shelters until the raids are over.

Reuters witnesses in Kyiv heard blasts resembling the sound of air defence systems intercepting air objects.

Top News Today

