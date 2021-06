Queen Elizabeth II 'reminded me of my mother', says Joe Biden

The Queen hosted the President and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle, her royal residence near London.

U.S. President Joe Biden met England’s Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday afternoon.

Mr. Biden flew to London after wrapping up his participation in a three-day summit of leaders of the world's wealthy democracies in Cornwall, in southwestern England. He arrived at the castle aboard the presidential helicopter and was ferried to the queen in a black Range Rover.

The 95-year-old monarch greeted the Bidens in the castle’s quadrangle, where she waited beneath a covered dais that shielded her from the sun on one of the hottest days of the year so far in the United Kingdom. Assembled soldiers from the Queen’s Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards gave a royal salute and the Bidens placed their hands over their hearts as the U.S. national anthem was played.

The Bidens emerged from the castle just shy of having spent a full hour with the Queen and boarded the helicopter for the return trip to London.

At Heathrow Airport, Biden talked about the Queen with his travelling press corps, saying she was “very gracious,” that she asked him about Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinse President Xi Jinping and that he had invited her to visit the White House.

“I don’t think she'll be insulted, but she reminded me of my mother,” Mr. Biden said before he boarded Air Force One for his next stop, Brussels.

It generally is frowned upon for anyone to reveal the contents of their private talks with the Queen.

Mr. Biden is the 13th American President to meet the monarch. President Lyndon B. Johnson is the only one who did not make her acquaintance while he was in office.

She has welcomed four other U.S. Presidents to Windsor Castle, where she has been isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. They are Donald Trump in 2018, Barack Obama in 2016, George W. Bush in 2008 and Ronald Reagan in 1982.

Mr. Biden’s first time meeting the Queen came in November 1982, when as a U.S. Senator he travelled to the United Kingdom for a meeting of the British-American Parliamentary Group, the White House said on Sunday. Mr. Biden was part of a group that met with the monarch during that visit.

The Queen has been riding out the pandemic at Windsor Castle, but also has begun getting out now and again after the April death of her husband, Prince Philip, at age 99.

On Friday, she joined other royal family members, including Prince Charles and Prince William and their spouses, at a reception in Cornwall for the Group of Seven leaders.