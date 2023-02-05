Pervez Musharraf, ex-President of Pakistan, passes away: report

February 05, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 12:10 pm IST

Former Pakistan President and Army chief Pervez Musharraf passed away on February 5 after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai, Pakistan’s Geo News reported.

The former military dictator was reportedly in critical condition at American Hospital Dubai with no possibility of recovery.

Musharraf, 79, who ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, was charged with high treason and given a death sentence in 2019 for suspending the Constitution. His death sentence was later suspended.

He was said to be hospitalised due to a complication of his ailment Amyloidosis, a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein builds up in organs and interferes with normal function.

He was diagnosed with the life-threatening disease in 2018 in the UAE. Musharraf left for Dubai in March 2016 for medical treatment. He was declared a fugitive in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and the Red Mosque cleric killing case.