Netanyahu has agreed to delay Israel judicial overhaul until next parliament session, says ally

The legislation would be pushed to the next session of Israeli parliament in order to "pass the reform through dialogue"

March 27, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - JERUSALEM

Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, amid demonstrations after he dismissed the defence minister as his nationalist coalition government presses on with its judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, on March 27, 2023.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a meeting at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, amid demonstrations after he dismissed the defence minister as his nationalist coalition government presses on with its judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, on March 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will delay the process for discussions on the controversial planned judicial overhaul to next month, a statement from the far-right and coalition member party Jewish Power said on Monday.

The legislation would be pushed to the next session of Israeli parliament in order to "pass the reform through dialogue," the statement said.

“I agreed to remove the veto to reject the legislation in exchange for a commitment by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the legisltaion would be submitted to the Knesset for approval in the next session,” Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a statement.

Parliament will go on recess next week for the Passover holiday.

