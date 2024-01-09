GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Magnitude 6.7 quake hits off southern Philippines

Earthquakes regularly strike the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire

January 09, 2024 10:53 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - Manila

AFP
Students take part in a nationwide earthquake drill at an elementary school in Manila on June 8, 2023. File

Students take part in a nationwide earthquake drill at an elementary school in Manila on June 8, 2023. File | Photo Credit: AFP

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off the coast of the southern Philippines on January 9, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but according to local authorities there were no reports of casualties or damage.

The quake struck at a depth of 70 kilometres (43 miles) about 100 kilometres southeast of Sarangani municipality off Mindanao island, the USGS said.

It did not trigger a tsunami alert, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System and the Philippine seismological agency.

"By the grace of God it was not that strong in our province," said Chief Master Sergeant Ian Roy Balandan of the Sarangani provincial police office on Mindanao.

Mr. Balandan told AFP there had been no reports of casualties or damage to infrastructure or houses.

"It was really mild. People hardly felt it," he said.

Harly Sauro, a disaster official in Sarangani municipality, which is a small group of islands that forms part of Davao Occidental province, said the quake had not caused any damage or casualties, but "did disturb some people from their sleep".

Earthquakes regularly strike the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Most quakes though are too weak to be felt by humans.

Last month, a 7.6-magnitude quake struck off Mindanao, briefly triggering a tsunami warning. At least three people died.

Related Topics

Philippines / earthquake

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.