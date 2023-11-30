HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Israel-Hamas truce updates | Hamas open to truce extension as U.S. urges Gaza ‘safe’ zones

Spanish Prime Minister said that Hamas terrorists are murdering Israelis in Jerusalem

November 30, 2023 06:30 am | Updated December 01, 2023 06:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
An Israeli tank rolls along the border with the Gaza Strip on November 30, 2023, on the 7th day of a truce in battles between Israel and Hamas militants.

An Israeli tank rolls along the border with the Gaza Strip on November 30, 2023, on the 7th day of a truce in battles between Israel and Hamas militants. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hamas is willing to further extend a truce for hostage and prisoner exchanges, a source close to the militant group said Thursday, and the United States urged Israel to set up safe zones for Gaza civilians as a pause in their deadly war neared expiry.

International pressure has risen for a lasting halt to the war, sparked by deadly Hamas attacks on Israel that prompted it to mount a devastating assault on the Gaza Strip.

Click here for November 29, 2023 updates on Israel Hamas truce deal

As the latest group of Israeli hostages was released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a source close to the Islamist militant group said it was willing to extend the truce that has paused weeks of deadly fighting and enabled aid to reach Gaza civilians. Israel had yet to respond.

With the current truce nearing expiry early Friday following a seven-day pause, U.S, Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged an extension after meeting with leaders in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel and Hamas agreed to extend a temporary truce by another day minutes before it was set to expire, said Qatar, which has been mediating between the two sides. The truce was set to expire Thursday morning. 

(With agency inputs)

Follow for all Live updates
  • December 01, 2023 03:15
    Hamas ‘willing to extend truce’ in Gaza: source close to group

    Hamas is “willing to extend the truce” in fighting with Israel, a source close to the Palestinian militant group told AFP on Thursday hours before the latest extension was due to expire.

    The seven-day pause has seen dozens of Israeli hostages exchanged for more than 200 Palestinian prisoners, and aid entering the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

    “The mediators are currently making strong, intense and continuous efforts for an additional day in the truce and then working to extend it again for other days,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

    - AFP

  • December 01, 2023 02:47
    Israeli military: six more hostages handed over to Red Cross

    Israel’s military said six more Israeli hostages held in Gaza were handed over to the Red Cross and were on their way to Israeli territory, bringing the total released on Thursday to eight.

    Earlier on Thursday, Hamas handed over two female hostages to the Red Cross. 

    - Reuters

  • December 01, 2023 02:34
    Blinken calls for Gaza truce extension to ‘8th day and beyond’

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Thursday for a further extension to a truce that has paused fighting between Hamas and Israel in Gaza for seven days, as the hours ticked down to its expiry.

    “Clearly, we want to see this process continue to move forward,” he told reporters in Tel Aviv following a visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank. “We want an eighth day and beyond.”

    - AFP

  • December 01, 2023 01:59
    Blinken calls on Israel to create ‘safe’ zones for Gaza civilians

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday urged Israel to create safe zones for Palestinian civilians in Gaza before it resumes “major military operations” in the Hamas-ruled territory.

    Israel “must put in place humanitarian civilian protection plans that minimise further casualties of innocent Palestinians”, he told reporters in Tel Aviv, “including by clearly and precisely designating areas and places in southern and central Gaza, where they can be safe and out of the line of fire”.

    - AFP

  • December 01, 2023 00:48
    White House says U.S. condemns shooting in Jerusalem, is working to extend humanitarian pause

    The United States will continue efforts with Qatar and Egypt to extend a humanitarian pause in the Israel war with Hamas in Gaza and condemns the shooting attack by Hamas gunmen of three people at a Jerusalem bus stop, the White House said on Thursday.

    - Reuters

  • November 30, 2023 23:59
    Jordan’s king says Israel should allow more aid into Gaza

    Jordan’s King Abdullah on Thursday urged U.N. aid officials and international NGOs to pile pressure on Israel to allow more aid into the beleaguered Gaza enclave where the humanitarian situation is worsening, officials and aid workers said.

    They said the monarch told an emergency meeting in Amman of U.N. officials, heads of Western non-governmental organisations and representatives of Arab donors it was unacceptable that Israel continued to hold back sufficient aid flows into the densely populated enclave, home to 2.3 million people.

    “The monarch urged the international aid community to do their bit and save Gazans who have endured a brutal war that has turned their land into an unliveable place,” said one delegate who requested anonymity since deliberations were taking place confidentially as requested by the royal palace organisers.

    The palace was not immediately available for comment.

    - Reuters

  • November 30, 2023 22:14
    Spain PM Sanchez says he doubts Israel respects humanitarian law

    Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday that, given the number of casualties among civilians in Gaza, he doubts Israel is respecting the international humanitarian law as repeated military action in the strip is not acceptable.

    Last week, similar comments by Mr. Sanchez and his Belgian counterpart Alexander de Croo in the Egyptian-controlled Rafah crossing angered Israel, whose Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said the remarks repeated “false claims” and “gave terrorism a boost”. Cohen then said he summoned the ambassadors of both countries.

    “The footage we are seeing and the growing numbers of children dying, I have serious doubt (Israel) is complying with international humanitarian law,” Mr. Sanchez said in an interview with Spanish state-owned broadcaster TVE.

    “What we are seeing in Gaza is not acceptable,” he added. 

    Reuters

  • November 30, 2023 22:12
    Blinken urges Israel to comply with international law in war against Hamas as truce is extended

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday stepped up calls for Israel to comply with international law as it wages its war against Hamas in Gaza.

    On his third trip to the Middle East since the war began on Oct. 7, Mr. Blinken said the U.S. remains committed to supporting Israel’s right to self-defense. But he also said Israel must protect civilians if it starts major military operations in southern Gaza.

    His message aligns with the Biden administration’s shifting rhetoric on the war, which began as a full-throated embrace of Israel’s response to the Hamas attacks but gradually tempered as the number of Palestinian civilian casualties began to rise dramatically. The death toll and scale of destruction have prompted widespread international criticism, including from members of President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party. 

    AP

  • November 30, 2023 22:03
    UN commission to investigate Hamas sexual violence, appeal for evidence

    A U.N. commission of inquiry investigating war crimes on both sides of the Israel-Hamas conflict will focus on sexual violence by Hamas in the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel and is about to launch an appeal for evidence, its chair told Reuters on Wednesday.

    Chair Navi Pillay on Wednesday said she would pass the evidence onto the International Criminal Court and called for it to consider prosecutions amid earlier criticism from Israel and families of Israeli hostages that the U.N. had kept quiet.

    “I’m now sitting as chair of a commission with the power to investigate this. So there’s no way we will not do so,” said Pillay, chair of the three-member commission of inquiry into abuses committed in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. Already, she said some people are keen to provide testimonies and that these would be handed over to prosecutors. 

    Reuters

  • November 30, 2023 21:14
    Blinken says Gaza truce ‘producing results’, should continue

    Visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli leaders on Thursday that a temporary truce in their war with Hamas was “producing results” and should continue.

    Mr. Blinken, on his third trip to the region since the conflict erupted nearly eight weeks ago, also stressed it was “imperative” to protect civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip should fighting resume.

    He made the remarks in meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, respectively, before travelling to Ramallah in the occupied West Bank for a sit-down with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas. 

    AFP

  • November 30, 2023 20:42
    Israel army says two Israeli hostages handed to Red Cross in Gaza

    The Israeli military said that two Israeli hostages were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza Thursday, after an extension to a truce in the enclave between Hamas and Israel.

    The two women “are on their way to Israeli territory”, it said in a statement. “In the next few hours, additional Israeli hostages are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross,” it added. 

    AFP

  • November 30, 2023 20:27
    U.S. presses sceptical Turkey to curb Hamas fund-raising

    The U.S. Treasury’s top terrorism financing official said on Thursday he discussed with Turkish government officials his “profound concern” about Palestinian militant group Hamas raising funds domestically and potentially breaking local law.

    Turkey was “prominent” in Hamas fundraising schemes and the group was likely to take advantage of that as it seeks more funding amid war with Israel, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in Istanbul.

    Unlike most of its Western allies and some Gulf states, Turkey does not view Hamas as a terrorist group and hosts some of its members. 

    Reuters

  • November 30, 2023 20:16
    Spain voted in 2014 in favour of resolution calling for recognition of Palestine as a state

    Spain’s parliament voted in 2014 in favour of a resolution calling for recognition of Palestine as a state.

    The vote was non-binding, however, and there has been no follow up. 

    If there is no consensus among the EU’s 27 member states, Spain PM Sanchez has said Madrid does not rule out unilaterally recognising a Palestinian state.

    A handful of smaller European countries have taken the step, mainly east European nations like Hungary, Poland and Romania that did so before they joined the EU.

    But until now no large member of the bloc has made the move, which would make Spain a pioneer. 

    Israel last week summoned Spain’s ambassador over criticisms Mr. Sanchez made of the Israeli offensive on Gaza during a visit to the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt on Friday.

    Israel accused Madrid of supporting “terrorism”.

    AFP

  • November 30, 2023 19:44
    Israel recalls Madrid envoy over Spain PM remarks on Gaza

    Israel’s top diplomat said Thursday he was recalling the country’s envoy to Madrid over “outrageous remarks” by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez questioning the legality of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

    “Because of the outrageous remarks by the Spanish prime minister, who again repeated baseless claims, I have decided to summon the Israeli ambassador in Spain for consultations in Jerusalem,” Foreign Minister Eli Cohen wrote on X, formerly Twitter. 

    AFP

  • November 30, 2023 19:10
    Hamas shooting threatens extended Gaza truce

    The Palestinian group Hamas said its militants carried out a shooting in Jerusalem on Thursday, killing three people despite agreeing to extend for a day a truce in Gaza and to release at least 10 more Israeli hostages.

    The threat of a renewed escalation in attacks came as Washington’s top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, met officials in Israel to seek a longer pause in the devastating conflict.

    The fate of the truce is hanging in the balance once again.

    A Hamas source told AFP that 10 more Israeli hostages would be released from Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, after the warring parties agreed to extend the pause in combat operations until Friday morning.

    “All of them are alive,” said the source who is not authorised to speak to the media and asked to remain anonymous. “Israel last night refused a list Hamas proposed that included three Israeli bodies.” 

    AFP

  • November 30, 2023 19:02
    EU should recognise Palestinian state: Spanish PM

    The European Union should recognise a Palestinian state since this would help end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and “stabilise” the region, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.

    “It is obvious that we must find a political solution to put an end to this crisis and this solution requires, in my opinion, the recognition of the Palestinian state,” the Socialist premier said during an interview with Spanish public television TVE.

    “It is in Europe’s interest to address this issue out of moral conviction because what we are seeing in Gaza is not acceptable”, and also for “a geopolitical objective -- to stabilise a region”, he added.

    When he was sworn in for a new term this month, Sanchez said his foreign policy priority would be to “work in Europe and in Spain to recognise the Palestinian state”.

    AFP

  • November 30, 2023 18:19
    Israel allows aid only through Rafah crossing on Egyptian border

    Currently, Israel allows aid only through the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border, where bottlenecks and capacity limitations mean it cannot handle more than 200 trucks a day. 

    Trucks carrying aid through Rafah have to first go through Israeli inspections at the Nitzana crossing, to ensure that only limited supplies of fuel are allowed and prevent what they term dual-usage goods from entering.

    Israel’s control of the amounts and type of goods entering Gaza has curtailed the aid effort, and its acceptance of only limited supplies of fuel was hampering the health system’s recovery, according to health and aid workers. 

    Reuters

  • November 30, 2023 17:56
    In Gaza, call to prayer rings out from bombarded mosque

    Balanced on a steep slab of fissured concrete with rods of twisted metal poking out and the remnants of a dome slanted at a 45-degree angle behind him, a young muezzin in a baseball cap called Muslims to prayer from atop a bombarded mosque in Gaza.

    The minaret, where the muezzin would usually stand, was still upright but appeared precarious, with a chunk missing from the balustrade at the top and the base resting on the jumbled ruin of the Al-Touba Mosque in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

    The mosque is one of many in Gaza that have been hit by Israeli strikes in its war against Hamas. Israel accuses the Islamist group of using mosques to conceal tunnel shafts, missile and rocket launch sites and other infrastructure. 

    Reuters

  • November 30, 2023 17:29
    Jordan’s king says Israel should allow more aid into Gaza

    Jordan’s King Abdullah on Thursday urged U.N. aid officials and international NGOs to pile pressure on Israel to allow more aid into the beleaguered Gaza enclave where the humanitarian situation is worsening, officials and aid workers said.

    They said the monarch told an emergency meeting in Amman of U.N. officials, heads of Western non-governmental organisations and representatives of Arab donors it was unacceptable that Israel continued to hold back sufficient aid flows into the densely populated enclave, home to 2.3 million people.

    “The monarch urged the international aid community to do their bit and save Gazans who have endured a brutal war that has turned their land into an unliveable place,” said one delegate who requested anonymity since deliberations were taking place confidentially as requested by the royal palace organisers. 

    Reuters

  • November 30, 2023 17:28
    The latest 10 Israeli hostages freed by Hamas

    An American-Israeli, four teenagers and two festival goers were among the latest Israeli hostages to be released by Hamas under a truce agreed to last week.

    In addition to the 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals and a Russian-Israeli mother and daughter were freed Wednesday, though they were not part of the truce deal. 

    AFP

  • November 30, 2023 16:58
    427 attacks on health care facilities alone
  • November 30, 2023 16:39
    Oh my God!

    Mosque.jpeg

    A mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes during the conflict lies in ruin, amid a temporary truce between the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo Credit: Reuters

  • November 30, 2023 16:21
    Too bitter to swallow!

    Bread.jpeg

    A Palestinian woman bake bread near the ruins of houses destroyed in Israeli strikes, during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 30, 2023. Photo Credit: Reuters

  • November 30, 2023 16:10
    This war can end tomorrow, even today, ONLY IF --- : Ambassador Gilad Erdan
  • November 30, 2023 15:44
    WFP delivered food to more than 1,20,000 more people in Gaza
  • November 30, 2023 15:35
    Civilians, civilian infrastructure must be protected: Antonio Guterres

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said civilians and civilian infrastructure must always be protected. 

    Earlier, Mr. Guterres said the Gaza Strip was in the midst of an “epic humanitarian catastrophe”, and he and others called for a full ceasefire to replace the temporary truce. Israel rejected a permanent ceasefire as benefitting Hamas, a position backed by Washington. - Reuters

  • November 30, 2023 15:24
    Spain PM Pedro Sanchez says he doubts Israel respects international humanitarian law

    (MADRID: Spain) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that given the number of casualties among civilians in Gaza, he doubts Israel is respecting the international humanitarian law. 

    “The footage we are seeing and the growing numbers of children dying, I have serious doubt (Israel) is complying with international humanitarian law,” he said in an interview with Spanish state-owned broadcaster TVE. 

    “The indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians, including thousands of boys and girls, are completely unacceptable,” he added. - Reuters

  • November 30, 2023 15:04
    Circles of hell

    Contrails.jpeg

    Contrails from an Israeli fighter aircraft line the sky over Rafah on the southern Gaza Strip, on November 30, 2023, following the announcement of an extenstion of the truce between Israel and Hamas. Photo Credit: AFP

  • November 30, 2023 14:53
    Hamas releases Israeli hostages

    IP.jpeg

    A helicopter carrying Israeli hostages released by Hamas lands at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, on November 30, 2023. Photo Credit: AP

  • November 30, 2023 14:44
    Group of 17 Thai hostages released by Hamas arrives in Thailand

    A group of 17 Thailand nationals who had been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza arrived at Bangkok airport on November 30, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said. 

    So far, a total of 23 Thai hostages have been released, with nine remaining in captivity. - Reuters

  • November 30, 2023 14:29
    Spain PM Sanchez says he doubts Israel respects international humanitarian law

    Pedro Sanchez, the prime minister of Spain, expressed questions about Israel’s adherence to international humanitarian law on Thursday, citing the high number of civilian deaths in Gaza.

    “The footage we are seeing and the growing numbers of children dying, I have serious doubt (Israel) is complying with international humanitarian law,” he said in an interview with Spanish state-owned broadcaster TVE.

    “The indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians, including thousands of boys and girls, are completely unacceptable,” he added.

    - Reuters

  • November 30, 2023 14:15
    Three dead in Jerusalem shooting

    At least three people have been killed in the bus station shooting in Jerusalem. 

    “The bus station was very crowded, which is why so many people were wounded,” said Magen David Adom spokesperson Zaki Heller told Army Radio.

    -AP

  • November 30, 2023 13:43
    21 aid trucks reached northern Gaza

    “Twenty-one aid trucks were able to reach northern Gaza, which has been the focus of Israel’s ground offensive,” the Palestinian Red Crescent relief group said. 

    During the six-day pause in fighting, the aid group said 254 aid trucks’ worth of food had been successfully distributed, including food, water, baby formula and blankets. The post on X, formerly Twitter, showed video of trucks hauling pallets of supplies and a forklift unloading boxes. - AP

  • November 30, 2023 13:28
    Antony Blinken visits Tel Aviv

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv, his third trip to the region since the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, and was set to meet with Israeli leaders to discuss extending the temporary truce and boosting humanitarian aid into Gaza. 

    “Looking at the next couple of days, we’ll be focussed on ... doing what we can to extend the pause so that we continue to get more hostages out and more humanitarian assistance in,” Mr. Blinken said at a stop in Brussels. - Reuters

  • November 30, 2023 12:25
    Two dead, eight wounded in Jerusalem shooting: rescue teams

    Two person was killed and eight wounded, including five left in a serious condition, in a shooting in Jerusalem on Thursday, first responders said.

    Police said “two suspects implicated in the shootings were neutralised on the spot” after the attack near a bus stop.

    - AFP

  • November 30, 2023 11:54
    Shooting attack in Jerusalem wounds at least six

    At least six people were wounded in a shooting attack in Jerusalem on Thursday, Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service said. Police said that the two suspected attackers “were neutralised on the spot.”

    - Reuters

  • November 30, 2023 11:50
    Gunmen wound seven in rush hour attack near Jerusalem

    Israeli Police said gunmen opened fire Thursday on people waiting for buses and rides along a main highway at the entrance of Jerusalem.

    Six people were wounded, three of them seriously, in the morning rush hour attack. Two attackers were killed, police said. - AP

  • November 30, 2023 11:31
    Israel receives a new list of hostages to be released
  • November 30, 2023 10:58
    Mediator Qatar confirms Israel-Hamas truce extended until Friday

    A truce between Israel and Hamas will be extended by one day, mediating nation Qatar confirmed on Thursday, as an six-day humanitarian pause in Gaza was set to end.

    “Palestinian and Israeli sides reached an agreement to extend the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip for an additional day under the same previous conditions, which are a ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid, within the framework of the joint mediation of the State of Qatar,” Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Majed Al Ansari said in a statement. - AFP

  • November 30, 2023 10:45
    Ceasefire to continue, one day extension of truce agreed
  • November 30, 2023 09:37
    Israel refuses to receive seven women and children detainees in return for the extension of the humanitarian pause: Hamas
  • November 30, 2023 09:00
    Truce between Israel and Hamas enters its final hours
  • November 30, 2023 08:52
    Maryam, a college student, reunited with her family after being released today from an Israeli jail
  • November 30, 2023 08:44
    ‘Deeply alarming’ surge in respiratory infections, meningitis and other illnesses in Gaza: WHO

    The WHO said fewer than half of Gaza’s hospitals are now functional, as experts have recorded a “deeply alarming” surge in respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, meningitis and other illnesses in recent days.

    At a press briefing on Wednesday, WHO’s representative for the occupied Palestinian territories, Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, said the agency was bracing for numerous outbreaks, saying it had recorded about 111,000 cases of respiratory illness, and tens of thousands of cases of diarrhea, skin rash, jaundice and chickenpox in the last two weeks.

    WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said that Egypt has made about 11,000 beds available for patients in Gaza who require medical evacuation and said that tens of thousands of doctors and nurses would be available to help. He said there were currently about 2 million displaced people in Gaza and said that prior to the war, the region had among the world’s highest rates of vaccination against childhood diseases.

    - AP

  • November 30, 2023 08:27
    White House officials believe several Americans remain in Hamas captivity

    U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed on Wednesday that Hamas released a second Israeli-American hostage from Gaza. Mr. Biden told reporters that Liat Beinin Atzili, 49, was among the latest group of Hamas-held hostages to be released from Gaza and taken to Israel. 

    Four-year-old Abigail Edan, an Israeli-American dual citizen, was the first U.S. hostage to be released under the cease-fire. Both of her parents were killed in the Hamas attack that started the war on October 7.

    - AP

  • November 30, 2023 08:03
    India welcomes release of Israeli hostages by Hamas, calls for immediate, unconditional release of those remaining

    India has welcomed the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas and called for the immediate and unconditional release of those still held in captivity by the militant group, asserting that there can be no justifications for terrorism and hostage-taking.

    Read more here
  • November 30, 2023 07:37
    China calls for immediate ‘sustained humanitarian truce’

    China on Thursday called for a “sustained humanitarian truce” in the Israel-Hamas conflict in a position paper released by its Foreign Ministry.

    “Parties to the conflict should... immediately realise a durable and sustained humanitarian truce,” the document reads, calling for a “comprehensive ceasefire and end of the fighting”.

    - AFP

  • November 30, 2023 06:52
    Sixth batch of Palestinian hostages arrive in the West Bank safely
  • November 30, 2023 06:51
    Palestinian hostages released by Israel arrive at Ramallah in the West Bank
  • November 30, 2023 06:40
    Israel releases 30 Palestinian prisoners
Related Topics

Israel / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Palestine / war / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.