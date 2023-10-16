Israel-Hamas war, day 10 updates | Hamas holding 250 Israeli captives as Gaza’s limited water supply raises concerns

‘Gaza is running out of water, and Gaza is running out of life,’ said Philippe Lazzarini, chief of the U.N. agency for Palestinians

October 16, 2023 06:44 am | Updated October 17, 2023 06:15 am IST

Egypt said on Monday that Israel was not cooperating with delivery of aid into Gaza and evacuations of foreign passport holders via the only entry it does not wholly control, leaving hundreds of tonnes of supplies stuck.

Cairo says the Rafah crossing, a potentially vital opening for desperately-needed supplies into the Israeli-besieged Palestinian enclave, is not officially closed but was made inoperable due to Israeli air strikes on the Gaza side.

As Israel’s bombardment and siege of Gaza has intensified, the territory’s 2.3 million residents have been left without power, pushing health and water services to the brink of collapse, with fuel for hospital generators running low.

Authorities in Gaza said at least 2,750 people had so far been killed by Israel’s retaliatory strikes, a quarter of them children, and nearly 10,000 wounded. Another 1,000 people were missing and believed to be under rubble.

