Israel accuses Hezbollah of ‘provocative’ activity

In this, April 27, 2018 file photo. Israeli Intelligence and Transportation Minister Israel Katz poses for a portrait following an interview with Reuters in New York, U.S.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

On Friday night, the Israeli military fired flares along the volatile frontier after signs of a possible border breach. It said it later found damage to its security fence, just inside Israeli territory, in three locations.

Israel on Saturday accused the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah of “provocative” activity along the Lebanese-Israeli frontier and said it would complain to the U.N. Security Council.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Hezbollah of multiple attempts to breach the border Friday night.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006 that ended in a stalemate. Under a U.N.-brokered truce, Hezbollah is barred from conducting military activity along the frontier.

There was no immediate comment from the Iranian-backed militant group. But in recent days, both Hezbollah and the Lebanese government have accused Israel of violating Lebanese airspace.

Earlier this week, Hezbollah said an Israeli drone destroyed one of its vehicles in neighboring Syria, and Lebanon has reported Israeli drones flying over the capital Beirut. Lebanese soldiers also faced off with Israeli troops along the frontier.

